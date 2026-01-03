Menu
'Thalaivar 173': This blockbuster young filmmaker replaces Sundar C, to direct Rajini-Kamal Haasan’s much anticipated film

The search for a director is over as makers have finalised the young filmmaker Cibi Chakravarty, known for the hit film Don, to direct the prestigious 'Thalaivar 173'.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 04:43 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 04:43 IST
