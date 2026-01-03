<p>The road to Thalaivar 173 is finally clear. After various delays, the mega-collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan is back on track with a director officially on board to lead the project.</p><p>The search for a director is over as makers have finalised the young filmmaker Cibi Chakravarty, known for the hit film <em>Don</em>, to direct the prestigious <em>Thalaivar 173</em>.</p><p>The official announcement regarding the same will come today at 11:00 am.</p>.Thalaivar 173: Top 8 directors Kamal Haasan considering for Rajinikanth's film after Sundar C’s exit.<p>The project was originally set to be directed by Sundar C. However, creative disagreements led the <em>Aranmanai</em> filmmaker to part ways with the team. His sudden exit served as a significant blow to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, stalling the film's progress.</p><p>Now that Cibi Chakravarty is on board, <em>Thalaivar 173</em> is set to commence soon. The makers are aiming for a Pongal 2027 release for this light-hearted drama, and the pre-production is currently progressing at high speed to stay on schedule.</p>