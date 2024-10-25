Home
Hindustan Unilever shares tumble nearly 6% post earnings; market valuation falls by Rs 36,430 crore

The stock tanked 5.83 per cent to settle at Rs 2,502.95 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 7.70 per cent to Rs 2,453.10.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 22:37 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 22:37 IST
