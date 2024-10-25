Hindustan Unilever shares tumble nearly 6% post earnings; market valuation falls by Rs 36,430 crore

<p>New Delhi: Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday tumbled nearly 6 per cent after the firm reported a 2.33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended in September.</p>.<p>The stock tanked 5.83 per cent to settle at Rs 2,502.95 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 7.70 per cent to Rs 2,453.10.</p>.<p>On the NSE, it plunged 5.81 per cent to Rs 2,504.75 a share.</p>.<p>The stock emerged as the biggest laggard among the Sensex and Nifty firms.</p>.<p>The company's market valuation eroded by Rs 36,430.41 crore to Rs 5,88,090.94 crore.</p>.<p>Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.33 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,595 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2024, impacted by moderation in demand from the urban market.</p>.<p>The company had logged a net profit of Rs 2,657 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, HUL said in a regulatory filing.</p>.<p>However, revenue from product sales was up 2.36 per cent at Rs 15,703 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 15,340 crore in the year-ago period, HUL which owns power brands such as Surf, Rin, Lux, Pond's, Lifebuoy, Lakmé, Brooke Bond, Lipton and Horlicks said.</p>.<p>"In the September quarter, FMCG demand witnessed moderating growth in urban markets, while rural continued to recover gradually. In this context, we delivered a competitive and profitable performance," HUL CEO and Managing Director Rohit Jawa said. PTI SUM SUM SHW</p>