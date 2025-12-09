Menu
BIAL defers overstay fees; minister wants them waived or reduced

A BIAL spokesperson said that the implementation of the new measures had been postponed with the intent “to wait for the recent disruptions in flight operations across the country to stabilise”.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 20:23 IST
Ramalinga Reddy 
Published 08 December 2025, 20:23 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKempegowda International AirportIndiGo Airlines

