H&M's Q2 misses forecast, June sales decline

Stockholm: H&M, the world's second-biggest listed fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected rise in March-May operating profit and said June sales were expected to fall, making its full-year earnings goal harder to achieve.

Operating profit in March through May, the Swedish group's second quarter, was 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($672.5 million) against a year-earlier 4.74 billion and a mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analyst of 7.37 billion.

Sales for the month of June 2024 are expected to decrease by 6 per cent in local currencies compared with the same period last year, partly due to unstable weather in many of the group's large markets, H&M said.

Chief Executive Daniel Erver said the group still believed in its 10 per cent operating margin goal for 2024 but that this had become more difficult to reach.