News in Pics | December 19, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Argentina and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi sits next to a lion in a enclosure at Vantara animal rescue and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Vehicles drive past anti-smog misting system installed on a road to control air pollution in New Delhi.
A dog swims across the river after the collapse of bridges connecting different communities following floods triggered by an overflowing river that isolated several communities in the eastern Santa Cruz region, in El Torno, Bolivia.
Maka Keila (27), holds his daughters Aminata (3), and Bintou (1), on the outskirts of Nouakchott, Mauritania, July 12, 2025, amid a crackdown on irregular migration following a 2024 partnership agreement with the European Union.
People take a camel ride across sandy terrain, in Pushkar, Ajmer.
A pair of zebra finches inside their enclosure at the National Zoological Park, in New Delhi.
Published 18 December 2025, 23:07 IST