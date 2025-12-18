<p>Bengaluru: From measuring ideas, researching to prototyping and simulating, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cognizant">Cognizant</a>'s new AI Lab in Bengaluru will maximize human potential by collaborating with machines. The new lab will help enterprises turn ideas into scalable solutions faster with the help of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a>.</p><p>Last week, Cognizant opened its India AI Lab and Cognizant Moment Studio in Bengaluru to collaborate with clients and partners to help them move from proof-of-concept to scaled adoption with solutions that are quicker and at the same time usable.</p><p>On Thursday, Cognizant Chief AI Officer Babak Hodjat explained the use of multi-agent systems. What takes weeks and even months (from PoCs to solution/production), are now done in a couple of hours, thanks to AI.</p>.Cognizant launches Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Bengaluru.<p>"This interactive approach showcases multi-objective human-AI brainstorming where AI serves as a strategic thought partner," Babak Hodjat said.</p><p>The India AI Lab extends Cognizant's AI Lab in San Francisco, which was recently granted its 61st US patent. About 40 employees who are specialized in design and AI will work in the lab apart from AI scientists and strategists who will build what is required for clients.</p><p>Interestingly, AI also helps in saving at least 30 per cent of clients' time. The new AI lab focuses across sectors from healthcare to banking.</p><p>Babak Hodjat also explained how AI measures humans' ideas and generates many ideas within a few minutes. In case if an uncertainty of an agent falls below a threshold, then human intervention or input is called for.</p>.IT major Cognizant, Realty giant Sattva break ground for major projects in Vizag.<p>IT firms are now focusing on multi-agent systems where AI agents work together and collaborate to solve complex problems. What might be difficult for a single agent, is now possible with multi-agents.</p><p>During the launch, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said the company plays a pivotal role in enterprise AI by acting as an AI builder. "With Agentic AI now essential to enterprise transformation, the real breakthroughs will come from pairing multi-agent systems with trustworthy, human-centered design. Our India AI Lab and Cognizant Moment Studio in Bengaluru offer research in agentic architectures, AI trust and next-generation user experience to create intelligent systems that support dependable decision-making for enterprises," he added.</p>