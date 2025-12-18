Menu
Human-machine collaboration: Cognizant's new AI lab in Bengaluru helps clients turn ideas into solutions quicker

Cognizant Chief AI Officer Babak Hodjat explained the use of multi-agent systems. What takes weeks and even months (from PoCs to solution/production), are now done in a couple of hours, thanks to AI.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 14:47 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 14:47 IST
