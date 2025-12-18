<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended elevation of five judges as Chief Justices to the high courts across the country.</p><p>It recommended for appointment of Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta of Allahabad High Court as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.</p>.Outgoing CJI Gavai defends collegium system, bats for creamy layer exclusion in SC quota.<p>Justice Revati P Mohite Dere from the Bombay High Court was recommended to be the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.</p><p>Justice M S Sonak, also from Bombay High Court, was recommended to be the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. Justice A Muhamed Mustaque of Kerala High Court was recommended to be the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court. Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo of Orissa High Court was approved for elevation as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court.</p><p>In another resolution, the Collegium recommended transfer of Justice Soumen Sen, Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya as Chief Justice, High Court of Kerala, consequent upon retirement of incumbent Chief Justice on January 9, 2026. </p>