Hyundai targets 30% rise in sales by 2030, as it doubles hybrid lineups

Seoul: Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it was targeting annual global sales of 5.55 million vehicles by 2030, up 30% from 2023, as it plans to double its hybrid lineup to counter a slowdown in global electric vehicle (EV) demand.

The South Korean firm also said it would buy back up to 4 trillion won ($3 billion) of stock between 2025 and 2027 and pay a minimum of 2,500 won per share in quarterly dividends in a package that would return 35% of its profit to shareholders, up 10 percentage points from the current policy.

Shares surged as much as 5% after the announcement, having traded flat beforehand, with analysts saying its new shareholder return policy was higher than anticipated. They closed up 4.7%.