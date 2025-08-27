<p><em>Nazeer Ahmed Kazi</em></p>.<p>Resilience is a law of nature. It means the ability to recover quickly from illness, change or misfortune. It can be found every where — in the physical world, the plant world, the animal world and the human world. Today we suffer from some kind of damage both intellectually and materially. Such problems are a part of nature, that is the power of resilience.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The only thing that is required is patience. When you suffer from some kind of damage either internally or externally, keep your patience. This is what Dr McEwen, Head of Lab of Neuro endocrinology at the Rockefeller university has called giving the mind a chance. If you give this chance to your mind, it will soon release a strong energy which will provide you the help required in any untoward situation. For example, in the case of anger, the mind will readily manage it; in the case of material loss, it will enlighten you as to how to do new planning; in the case of tension, it will provide you the formula to forget, and within minutes you will become tension- free. The formula of resilience is also applicable to the problems of nations. One such example is the recent history of Japan. Japan was the first to suffer the dire effects of nuclear bomb, during second world war. But Japanese leaders, followed the formula of resilience.</p>.Cancer spike calls for concerted action.<p class="bodytext">They were able to replan their national targets and the result was miraculous; within a span of 30 years, Japan emerged as an economic super power. A simple demonstration of resilience is your remaining silent when you become angry. On the contrary if you become provoked & react negatively, your anger will persist, and will very soon turn into malice & even violence. The Bhagavad Gita teaches that resilience is a combination of self-awareness, purpose and perseverance. It also emphasizes resilience as a crucial quality for navigating life’s challenges and achieving spiritual growth, The Quran emphasises the importance of resilience in the face of challenges & to maintain patience & submission to God. The Prophet Muhammad(s) faced immense trials and tribulations with a spirit of unwavering resilience. Swami Vivekananda’s teachings emphasise the profound importance of inner strength and resilience. In the Bible, resilience means to ‘bounce back’ , withstanding shock, returning to form, maintaining strength, and not giving up. </p>