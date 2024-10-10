Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Hyundai to launch India’s biggest IPO next week

The upcoming market debut by India’s second largest carmaker by sales volume will be larger than the Rs 21,000 crore IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in May 2022.
Abhilash Reddy
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 04:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 04:20 IST
Business NewsHyundaiIPO

Follow us on :

Follow Us