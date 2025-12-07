Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The grace of giving

The grace of giving

Composed between the 10th and 12th centuries, these moral observations from old Kannada texts show great care about how to be properly charitable.
Chandan Gowda
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 20:07 IST
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 20:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us