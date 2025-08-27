Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

ICICI Prudential Life leads with claim settlement ratio of 99.60% in Q1-FY2026

Under the ‘Claim for Sure’ service initiative, the company promises to settle all eligible claims within one day after receiving all documents.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 21:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 21:56 IST
Business Newsinsurance claimsICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Follow us on :

Follow Us