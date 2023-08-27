Iconic Reynolds 045 ball pen: Scribbling strong amidst discontinuation rumours

A viral social media post recently caused distress among 90s kids, as it hinted at Reynolds discontinuing their iconic 045 Fine Carbure ball pen, reported NDTV.
Fondly known as the "Sachin Tendulkar pen", for its affordability and longevity, the Reynolds 045 pen has been a trusted companion for students across India.
Its white body and blue cap have been in every student and teachers' pouches, prompting nostalgia filled memories.
However, the buzz on social media sent ripples of disbelief. An account on X (formerly Twitter), called "90skid" suggested that Reynolds is discontinuing the manufacture of the ball point pen.
"Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure will no longer be available in market, end of an era..", read the post shared on Thursday.
Many people who still use the pen and have pleasant recollections of it were undoubtedly shocked by the news. Several users on the microblogging site expressed their shock and recalled how it used to be the standard pen, while others stated they would purchase a number of them to keep as a memento of the good old days.
"Why ?.. a lot of childhood memories with this pen. Still better than many new (pens)," wrote one user. "So sad to hear. I gave my 8th to 10th paper from this pen then I switched to Reynolds Jetter. After 6 months back to 045," said another.
However, Reynolds was not one to stay silent. Reynolds quickly reacted to the viral news to clarify that the 045 ball pen is here to stay. "In light of recent misinformation, we wish to clarify: The information being circulated is false," Reynolds posted on Facebook.
The Reynolds 045 Fine Carbure pen is described as "classic that will never go out of style" and "ensures smooth writing", Reynolds aptly puts it on their website.
Cherry on top - the Reynolds 045 will still be available in the market for Rs 10 only!