Iconic Reynolds 045 ball pen: Scribbling strong amidst discontinuation rumours

A viral social media post recently caused distress among 90s kids, as it hinted at Reynolds discontinuing their iconic 045 Fine Carbure ball pen, reported NDTV.

Fondly known as the "Sachin Tendulkar pen", for its affordability and longevity, the Reynolds 045 pen has been a trusted companion for students across India.

Its white body and blue cap have been in every student and teachers' pouches, prompting nostalgia filled memories.