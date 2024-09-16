Ikea India introduces 365-day exchange and return policy

New Delhi: Leading furniture retailer and home solution provider Ikea India on Monday announced introduction of a 365 days exchange and return policy for its consumers making its shopping experience even more convenient and flexible.
Now products, including home furniture and furnishing accessories can be exchanged or returned to IKEA, either in their original packaging or assembled, allowing customers to test and try them at home for fit, comfort, and functionality, said a statement.
"With the new 'Change of Mind' policy that covers exchange and returns, IKEA is set to take its customer satisfaction and trust a notch above," said Ikea India, a subsidiary of Swedish furniture retailer Ikea.
Adosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager, Ikea, said, "Our goal is to make exchange and returns as seamless and convenient as possible, so they can focus on what truly matters -- building a home they love."
Published 16 September 2024, 17:28 IST