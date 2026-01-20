<p>Davos: Tech giant Cisco sees India as a strategically very important market and will continue to invest there, its senior executive Jeetu Patel has said.</p>.<p>Speaking to <em>PTI</em> here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the company's President and Chief Product Officer said India accounts for the largest concentration of its people outside the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>.</p>.<p>"Going ahead, India is a very strategic region for us and we have experienced tremendous amounts of growth over there," he said.</p>.<p>"We continue to make sure that we actually are moving our manufacturing in some cases also there," he said, while giving an example of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a> facility that was launched about a year ago.</p>.<p>"So, I think that India is a very strategic part of the world for us and we want to continue to keep investing in India," he said.</p>.AI most profound platform shift in human history; every job, workflow will be reconfigured: Cisco.<p>Patel said there's a very strong public private partnership culture in the country and Cisco has been very fortunate to work with the administration over there.</p>.<p>"Our goal is to continue to keep serving the best technologies that America produces,so that they can have the best ability for generating tokens for AI," he said.</p>.<p>Cisco works with a multitude of different industries in India and it wants us to continue to do that, he said.</p>.<p>"It's one of our most strategic regions as we move forward," said Patel who frequently visits India.</p>