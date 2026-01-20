Menu
'Are they playing Bigg Boss, where was the election': Congress attacks BJP over picking Nitin Nabin as party president

The opposition party also took a dig at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying he is unhappy as he did not get anything to "manipulate" in this process.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politicsnitin nabin

