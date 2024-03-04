India amongst top-5 markets globally for GE Healthcare: South Asia Prez Sarawate

The fact that 40% of our sales here is originating in factories in India means that 60% is dependent upon input. As a domestic industry trying to grow and making sure that we have more manufacturing, there are two areas where we look forward to the government's partnership. One is making sure that there is a custom duty differential between finished goods that get manufactured here versus parts which might be coming from outside. This ensures that domestic manufacturers get an incentive for manufacturing finished goods here by importing parts which are sometimes not available from local suppliers.