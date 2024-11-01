Home
India Yamaha Motor names Itaru Otani as new Chairman

Otani brings over three decades of experience with Yamaha Motor Company, having held key leadership roles across global markets, including Australia, Brazil and Japan, the company said in a statement.
PTI
01 November 2024

01 November 2024
