Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trump claims Modi has assured him India will not buy Russian oil

“So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters during a White House event.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 21:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 21:59 IST
India NewsWorld newsRussiaDonald TrumpOil

Follow us on :

Follow Us