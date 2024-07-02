Indian whisky maker Allied Blenders up 13% in debut trade

Bengaluru: Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers rose nearly 13 per cent in debut trade on Tuesday, in line with analysts' expectations for the Indian whisky manufacturer, which makes the 'Officer's Choice' and 'Sterling Reserve' brands of whiskies.

The stock listed at Rs 320 on the National Stock Exchange, a 14 per cent premium to its offer price of 281 rupees, before surrendering some gains. The benchmark Nifty 50 was flat.

India's $33 billion (Rs 2.7 lakh crore) spirits market is crowded, currently dominated by Diageo-owned United Spirits and France's Pernod Ricard, which makes the popular 'Chivas Regal' whisky.

Allied Blenders' listing valued the company at nearly $927 million (Rs 7,741 crores) United Spirits, which makes the 'Johnnie Walker' brand of whisky, is the larger rival, valued at $11 billion (Rs 91.867 crore).

Even if the shares listed at a premium, the valuations will not sustain as the stock is highly overvalued, analysts said.

Allied's price-to-earnings ratio of 4,014 is way ahead of its larger peers United Spirits and Radico Khaitan with P/E ratios at 73 and 96, respectively.