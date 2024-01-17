India's Adani Group raises stake in news agency IANS

AMG Media Networks, a unit of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises has increased its ownership of IANS shares with voting rights to 76 per cent, and nearly all non-voting shares, up from 50.5 per cent each earlier.

The IANS acquisition, announced in December, is Adani's latest media venture, following the conglomerate's purchase of 65 per cent stake in news broadcaster NDTV in December 2022 and Quintillion Business Media earlier that year.