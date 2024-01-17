India's Adani Group raises stake in news agency IANS to take full control

IANS has an authorised share capital of Rs 11 crore, and a revenue of Rs 11.86 crore in FY23.

"IANS is a subsidiary of AMNL," the filing said. "The acquisition is of strategic nature in the interest of AMNL."

Adani forayed into media business in March last year when it acquired Quintillion Business Media, which operates business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime. It thereafter in December took nearly 65 per cent stake in broadcaster NDTV.

AMNL was the vehicle for these acquisitions as well.

A first-generation entrepreneur, Adani started off as a commodities trader in 1988 and expanded his business interests to become India's largest private player in infrastructure, with 13 ports and eight airports. Over the years it diversified into producing coal, energy distribution, data centres and more recently into cement and copper. It even bid and acquired 5G telecom spectrum to set up a private network.