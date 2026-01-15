Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Venezuela's acting president vows to continue releasing prisoners detained under Maduro

Delcy Rodríguez pledged “strict” enforcement of the law and credited Maduro with starting the prisoner releases as a signal that her government meant no wholesale break from the past.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 01:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 01:08 IST
World newsVenezuelaNicolas Maduro

Follow us on :

Follow Us