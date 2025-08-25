Menu
SBI asks regulator to allow banks to fund acquisitions

Indian banks are barred from lending for mergers and acquisitions, pushing companies to rely on non-banking financial firms or bonds to finance such deals.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 10:58 IST
Published 25 August 2025, 10:58 IST
