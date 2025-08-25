<p>State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, has requested the banking sector regulator to allow banks to finance acquisitions, its chairperson said on Monday.</p>.<p>"We've been formally requesting the regulator, we'll make a formal request from the IBA (Indian Banks' Association) also, that at least start with some listed companies where the acquisitions are more transparent and are approved by the shareholders," SBI Chairperson Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said at an industry event.</p>.Days after SBI, Anil Ambani & Reliance Communications tagged as 'fraud' by Bank of India.<p>Indian banks are barred from lending for mergers and\nacquisitions, pushing companies to rely on non-banking financial\nfirms or bonds to finance such deals.</p>.<p>"Some of these things are restricted because in the past,\nthey have been misused," Ruchin Goyal, managing director and\nsenior partner at consulting firm BCG said at the same event.</p>.<p>"But now with so many enabling environments coming in, with\nNPAs (non-performing assets) at all-time low, the regulator can\nstart relaxing these norms. It's for the regulators to put the\nright guard rails," Goyal said, adding that one could start with\nthe "safest" segments such as large listed companies and land\nfinancing.\n(Reporting by Khushi Malhotra; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)</p>