Homebusinesscompanies

IndiGo shares decline nearly 4% after Q3 profit plunges to Rs 549 crore

The stock depreciated 3.87 per cent to Rs 4,723.60 apiece on the BSE.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 07:26 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 11:19 IST
Business NewsAviationStock MarketsIndigoNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

