<p>Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to address the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-has-decided-that-its-time-to-bid-farewell-to-corrupt-dmk-government-pm-modi-3871956">first political rally of the NDA</a> at nearby Maduranthakam, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections due in another 2-3 months.</p><p>He was received by Governor R N Ravi, state minister T M Anbarasan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and other officials at the airport here upon his arrival from Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>The PM left by a helicopter to reach Maduranthakam, located about 87 km from here to address the rally in which AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss among others, would share the dais.</p><p>AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.</p>