Infosys falls as annual revenue outlook disappoints

Bengaluru: Shares of Infosys fell as much as 2.9 per cent on Friday, a day after India's No.2 software services exporter forecast annual revenue below expectations, raising doubts over predictions of early recovery in the sector.

Its shares were down at 2 per cent at 1,390 rupees by 09:19 a.m. IST, their lowest since November 2023.

The stock is down 8 per cent this year, the worst performer among top-tier Indian IT services companies. Larger rival Tata Consultancy Services is up 2.3 per cent, while the Nifty IT services index is down 5.7 per cent.

Some analysts termed Infosys' quarterly performance and outlook "disappointing."

"Results of both TCS and Infosys suggest recovery is likely to be even more modest versus earlier, with sluggish large segments, existing business leakages and weaker discretionary demand hurting," Ambit Capital said in a note.

TCS last week reported fourth-quarter revenue below estimates on weak client spending, while analysts said the country's top IT services company faces near-term growth headwinds.