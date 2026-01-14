Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Infosys Q3 net profit falls 2.2% to Rs 6,654 crore; revenue rises to Rs 45,479 crore

Infosys' revenue from operations grew 8.89% to Rs 45,479 crore compared to Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 11:30 IST
Business NewsInfosyscompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us