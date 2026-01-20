<p>Bengaluru: Infosys has been recognised as one of the world’s top three most valuable IT services brands by Brand Finance, a brand valuation firm. In the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 report, the IT services firm is recognised for leading the industry as the fastest-growing brand with 15% CAGR over the last six years and a brand value of $ 16.4 billion in 2026.</p><p>“Infosys’ recognition as one of the top 3 IT services brands globally is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the enduring strength of the brand Infosys,” said Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys.</p>.Stock markets end higher on rally in Infosys shares.<p>“Our commitment to amplifying human potential through transformative enterprise AI solutions, combined with our focus on AI value discovery and value realisation at scale, continues to set us apart," he added.</p><p>“Infosys has shown exceptional growth, ranked once again as the world’s third most valuable IT services brand, with a brand value of $16.4 billion, and named the fastest growing IT Services brand over the past 6 years with a brand value CAGR of 15 per cent," David Haigh, CEO and Chairman at Brand Finance, said.</p><p>"Infosys continues to experience strong demand across its AI, cloud, and digital transformation services," he added.</p><p>Its strong collaborations, such as a decade-long partnership with ATP and brand ambassadorship programs with international tennis icons Rafael Nadal and Iga Świątek, have further strengthened Infosys’ brand equity and global recognition, the company said in a statement.</p>