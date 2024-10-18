Home
Infosys shares tumble nearly 5% post earnings announcement

The stock tanked 4.60% to Rs 1,878.85 on the BSE. Intra-day, it plunged 5% to Rs 1,870.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 14:12 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 14:12 IST
