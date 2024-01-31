Investors punish Microsoft, Alphabet as AI returns fall short of lofty expectations

Tech giants on Tuesday talked up how customers are lapping up their generative AI-powered products, but mounting costs of developing the cutting-edge features irked investors hoping for a big boost to sales from the new technology.

Alphabet shares fell nearly 6 per cent in premarket trading, while those of Microsoft were down about 1 per cent, bringing down heavyweight tech stocks including Apple, Meta and Amazon.

Both Microsoft and Alphabet reported generous increases to their cloud revenue in the December quarter, beating Wall Street estimates, as customers lined up to test new AI features and build their own AI services.

But costs surged as well, highlighting the heavy investments these companies are making in servers, data centers and research as they compete fiercely for new customer dollars.

This hurt investor expectations that were fueled by the promise of AI, which powered a stock rally to record highs in recent months.

"A lofty valuation means even the slightest hint of disappointment will be seized on by investors, and Microsoft's guidance for revenue growth in its cloud division to slacken a little in the current quarter was enough to see the shares dip modestly," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Google and Microsoft's stock drop has put them on track to lose about $59 billion and $28 billion in market value, respectively.