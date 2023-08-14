Home
ITC Q1 net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180.12 crore

Last Updated 14 August 2023, 14:03 IST

Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Monday reported a 16.08 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,180.12 crore in the first quarter ended June 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,462.25 crore in the year-ago period, ITC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,639.48 crore, down 6 per cent. It was Rs 19,831.27 crore in Q1 of FY 2022-23.

ITC's total expenses in the quarter was at Rs 12,421.77 crore, down 12.53 per cent from the first quarter of FY 2022-23.

Total income of ITC in the June quarter was down 3.92 per cent to Rs 19,361.78 crore.

Shares of ITC on Monday settled at Rs 448.95 on BSE, up 0.06 per cent from previous close.

(Published 14 August 2023, 14:03 IST)
