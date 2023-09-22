J P Morgan is adding India to its emerging-markets bond index

By Subhadip Sircar, Matthew Burgess and Ronojoy Mazumdar

J P Morgan Chase & Co will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging-market index, a keenly awaited event that could drive billions of foreign inflows to the nation’s debt market.

The decision is the latest sign of India’s growing appeal to international investors as the country’s economic growth outstrips peers, its geopolitical influence grows and global companies including Apple Inc. look for alternatives to China. While foreigners play a small role in the Indian bond market, inflows have been picking up in recent years and the country’s assets have proven resilient to financial turbulence that has roiled other developing-nations.

The index provider will add Indian securities to the J P Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets starting June 28, 2024. The South Asian nation will have a maximum weight of 10 per cent on the index, according to a statement Thursday.

Index inclusion follows “the Indian government’s introduction of the FAR program in 2020 and substantive market reforms for aiding foreign portfolio investments,” the team led by the firm’s global head of index research, Gloria Kim, said in a statement. Almost three-quarters of benchmark investors surveyed were in favor of India’s inclusion in to the index, they said.