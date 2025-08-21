Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru gears up for 'Swachh Dasara' to keep festival streets litter-free

Officials said the "Swachh Dasara" drive s aimed at ensuring Mysuru stays litter-free during the festivities and retains its place among the cleanest cities of India.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 04:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 04:05 IST
India NewsMysuruDasaraMysuru City Corporation

Follow us on :

Follow Us