Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Jakson conducts pilot project for Co2 to methanol at NTPC plant in MP

This is for the first time in the world that methanol has been synthesised from Co2 flue gases emitted by a power plant, Jakson Green said in a statement on Thursday.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 09:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 09:38 IST
Business NewsMadhya PradeshNTPC

Follow us on :

Follow Us