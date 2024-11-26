Home
Japan authorities raid Amazon Japan for possible anti-competitive practices: Report

The unit of Amazon.com Inc is suspected of inappropriately urging sellers to lower their prices on its e-commerce site, the Nikkei and other media reported, citing anonymous sources.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 03:35 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 03:35 IST
