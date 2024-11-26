Japan authorities raid Amazon Japan for possible anti-competitive practices: Report

<p>Tokyo: The Japanese Fair Trade Commission conducted an on-site inspection of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amazon">Amazon</a> Japan on suspicion of violating anti-monopoly laws, the <em>Nikkei Business Daily</em> reported on Tuesday.</p>.Explained | What US prosecutors want Google to do to end search monopoly.<p>The unit of Amazon.com Inc is suspected of inappropriately urging sellers to lower their prices on its e-commerce site, the Nikkei and other media reported, citing anonymous sources. </p>