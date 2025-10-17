<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases related to gold missing from Kerala's Sabarimala temple arrested prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty on Friday, officials said.</p><p>Police sources said Potty, a Bengaluru-based businessman who was taken into custody from his residence at Pulimath near here on Thursday, was interrogated at the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>After the interrogation, the SIT recorded his arrest on Friday, the sources said.</p><p>Later, Potty was taken to the government hospital for a medical examination.</p><p>The SIT would be shifting him to Pathanamthitta by afternoon.</p><p>He would be produced before a court in Ranni, Pathanamthitta, later.</p>.Sabarimala gold missing row: Bengaluru-based Malayali taken into custody.<p>The SIT will also seek Potty's custody for detailed interrogation.</p><p>The SIT constituted on the Kerala High Court's direction is currently investigating two cases -- one concerning the missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and another related to the loss of gold from the Sreekovil door frames.</p><p>SIT officials are also looking into the involvement of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) members and officials in the handing over of gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames to Potty for electroplating in 2019.</p><p>Earlier, the TDB Vigilance Wing had questioned Potty for two days and recorded his statement during its preliminary inquiry.</p><p>The high court has set a six-week deadline for the SIT to conclude its probe.</p>