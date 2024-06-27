Japanese alcoholic beverage maker Suntory sets up India subsidiary

New Delhi: Japanese multinational brewing and distilling company Suntory on Thursday said it has set up an Indian subsidiary to accelerate its business in the country.

The new company -- Suntory India -- will commence operations in July and will be headed by Managing Director Masashi Matsumura. The company will set up its office at Gurgaon, Haryana, according to a statement.

This "aims to cover corporate functions required to build a firm business foundation and accelerate growth in its existing spirits business and establish opportunities for soft drinks as well as health and wellness businesses in the Indian market", the statement said.