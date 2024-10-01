Karan Johar shuts down Swiggy investment rumours, confirms no involvement

<p>With Swiggy's IPO on the horizon, a number of high-profile Bollywood celebrities have taken a strong interest and made significant financial commitments to the platform -- names like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Ashish Chowdhry.</p><p>Reports claimed that Karan Johar, the leader of Dharma Productions, participated in the pre-IPO investment round. However, this news has been dismissed as a statement from his side clarified that no such investment was made.</p>.<p>“Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that Mr. Karan Johar has invested in Swiggy, the online food delivery service. These reports are untrue. Mr. Johar has not invested in Swiggy,” said Dharma Productions spokesperson.</p><p>Swiggy, a leading food and grocery delivery platform, is gearing up for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). The fresh IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,750 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.52 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, as outlined in the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP). Additionally, the company is currently raising funds in a pre-IPO round which has received a overwhelming response.</p>.<p>Karan Johar spent the weekend in Abu Dhabi, where he was honoured with the IIFA Award for Achievement, marking his 25 years in cinema. Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan presented him with the award. Meanwhile, Johar is gearing up for his OTT debut with an eagerly awaited Netflix web series.</p>