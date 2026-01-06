Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi 'not that happy with me' because they are paying a lot of tariffs: Donald Trump

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 02:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpRussian OilUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us