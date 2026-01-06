<p>On Tuesday, United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> stated that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> is "not that happy" with him because of the tariffs imposed on Delhi by Washington for its purchases of Russian oil.</p>.<p>Trump, as he addressed the crowd at the House GOP Member Retreat, further claimed that “Prime Minister Modi came to see me, ‘Sir, may I see you please’. Yes." "I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia,” Trump said.</p>.<p>The US President has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil. Trump also said that India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.</p>.<p>“We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches,” he said. </p>