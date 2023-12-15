Kia to address range anxiety ahead of affordable EV launch

During the global premiere of the latest version of its best selling compact SUV Sonet in New Delhi, the company also unveiled an ambitious business plan that will see production capacity boosted to 4 lakh units from the 3-3.5 lakh it currently produces at its manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The plan also includes the addition of 100 more sales touch points to the 429 it has right now over the next year. The company hopes these efforts will result in a sales growth of 10%.