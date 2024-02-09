LIC Q3 net profit surges 49% to Rs 9,444 crore

Commenting on the numbers, Mohanty said, "our consistent and focused approach towards diversifying and changing our product mix is now yielding results at a faster pace. The same is evident in the rise in the share of non par business on Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) basis to 14.04 per cent of our total individual business for the first nine months of FY 2024."

The fact that this is also accompanied by 200 bps increase in the Value of New Business (VNB) margin levels to 16.6 per cent is an indicator that the strategic interventions are delivering in the manner that we envisaged, he said.