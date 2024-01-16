Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag's price takes internet for a ride

The piece, designed by Pharrell Williams, Men's Creative Director of the French luxury fashion house, went on sale on January 4.

For the design of this bag, he took inspiration from a traditional paper sandwich bag.

"Exactly the same color as the house's famed (paper) shopping bags," the large clutch is made of cowhide leather.

It also features the iconic Louis Vuitton lettering and a blue closure to store other valuables or sandwiches.

"The Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag is made from supple cowhide leather in exactly the same colour as the House's famed shopping bags. And features the same 'Louis Vuitton' and 'Maison Fondee En 1854' lettering found on the bags. Inside there's a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket to keep things organized," the brand said on its website.

Its measurements are 30 centimeters in length, 27 centimeters in height, and 17 centimeters in width, according to Louis Vuitton.

The bag's price and design prompted reactions from a number of internet users.

Twitter user said, "I feel like designer brands are running out of hand these days don’t you guys think?"

Another user said, "Gee. A Louis Vuitton "sandwich bag" for more than $3000. On my current lean and mean budget, that's like nearly two years worth of food for me."