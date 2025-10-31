<p>Mumbai: Multinational conglomerate L&T and the US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc (GA-ASI) have entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India, for the armed forces.</p><p>Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner. </p>.Mumbai hostage case: Claiming fake encounter, lawyer to move HC.<p>The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI’s MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven. These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions.</p><p>GA-ASI, a global leader in advanced unmanned aerial systems, brings decades of operational expertise; L&T brings extensive engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace.</p><p>L&T and GA-ASI together will deliver the combat-proven MALE RPAS platforms, manufactured entirely in India. </p><p>This programme incorporates critical technology transfers and fulfilling indigenous content requirements aligned with Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.</p><p>The partnership marks a significant milestone in India’s pursuit of a self-reliant defence ecosystem, strengthening Indo-US defence collaboration and fostering a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing base, according to a press statement. </p><p>Commenting on the development, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T, said: “This partnership offers India a unique opportunity to manufacture state-of-the- art unmanned platforms indigenously. We are proud to join hands with GA-ASI, a recognised world leader in this domain, and are confident that this alliance will significantly enhance India’s defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies”.</p><p>Dr Vivek Lall, Chief Executive, General Atomics Global Corporation, said: "We are honoured to serve the Indian market in partnership with Larsen & Toubro, a trusted and capable leader in India’s defence sector. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to supporting India’s vision for self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing in aerospace. By combining GA-ASI’s proven technology with L&T’s robust manufacturing expertise, we aim to deliver cutting-edge MALE RPAS solutions that will enhance the operational readiness of the Indian armed forces and contribute to a strong, sustainable defence ecosystem in India".</p>