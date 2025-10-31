Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

L&T and GA-ASI announce strategic partnership for MALE RPAS manufacture in India

The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI’s MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 07:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 07:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewscompaniesL&T

Follow us on :

Follow Us