L&T signs pact with US firm to manufacture unmanned aircraft systems for Indian Army

Under the partnership, both the firms will together manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 09:01 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 09:01 IST
