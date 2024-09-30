Home
Manba Finance shares debut with 25% premium

Mirroring strong investors' participation, the initial public offer of Manba Finance received a whopping 223.12 times subscription on the closing day of share sale on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 06:01 IST

