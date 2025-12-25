Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China hits out at Pentagon report alleging bid to weaken US-India ties

The US releases such reports year after year, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, Zhang told a separate media briefing.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 13:30 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesChinaPentagon 

Follow us on :

Follow Us