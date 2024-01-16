Maruti Suzuki India hikes vehicle prices across models

Bengaluru: Maruti Suzuki India , the country's top car maker, on Tuesday hiked prices of its models by 0.45 per cent, far lower than its hike in January last year, signalling a slowdown in the demand for its cars.

Maruti and its peers had said towards the end of 2023 that they planned to hike prices from January due to increased commodity costs.

The company, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor has struggled with sluggish sales in the small car segment, as the income levels of its traditional customers failed to keep pace with the escalating prices of goods ranging from cars to consumer products.