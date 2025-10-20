<p>Bengaluru: Car makers have recorded a 25-30 per cent increase in car deliveries on Dhanteras compared to last year. The market leader Maruti Suzuki has delivered 51,000 cars during the first day of the Diwali festival season this year, which is about 25 per cent more than last year.</p><p>This year, Dhanteras was celebrated on both Saturday and Sunday. It was Maruti’s highest-ever delivery of cars on the opening day of Diwali festival. It delivered around 41,000 cars on Saturday and another 10,000 cars on Sunday. It kept its showrooms open till late evening on Sunday to facilitate deliveries to its customers. In 2024, Maruti had sold 41,000 cars on the day of Dhanteras.</p>.Jewellers see strong demand for precious metals on Dhanteras.<p>“This time Dhanteras is spread over two days. Because of the GST 2.0, many customers have come enthusiastically to buy vehicles. The traction is very good. We have received 14,000 bookings everyday since we announced new reduced rates after the GST cuts. We have received 4.5 lakh bookings and of this, 1 lakh bookings are for small cars,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said.</p><p>The retail sales have been 3.25 lakh. With this, Maruti has broken all records with a growth of more than 50 per cent over similar periods last year. The manufacturing facilities worked extra time on Saturday and Sunday to meet customer demand as the company has been facing shortage of vehicles across models, Banerjee said.</p><p>Tata Motors said its growth during Dhanteras is about 30 per cent over that of last year. It delivered around 25,000 vehicles on Saturday. “This year, Dhanteras and Diwali deliveries are spread over two-three days in line with the auspicious mahurats. Overall demand has been robust, and the GST 2.0 reform has further provided positive momentum,” said Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.</p><p>Hyundai Motors said its deliveries were around 14,000 units, which is about 20 per cent higher than last year. </p><p>“This year, Dhanteras deliveries are spread across multiple days because of it being a Saturday. We are witnessing strong customer demand, with around 14,000 units deliveries. The positive momentum is driven by the festive spirit, a buoyant market environment and the encouraging impact of GST 2.0 reforms,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & COO, HMIL.</p>