Maruti Suzuki sales rise 12% to 1,79,228 units in June

New Delhi: Automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 12 per cent increase in total wholesales to 1,79,228 units in June.

The company had dispatched 1,59,418 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,160 units last month compared to 1,33,027 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 3 per cent, it added.